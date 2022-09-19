S'pore firms impacted by tensions

In South-east Asia, Singapore companies are the most troubled by the impact of geopolitics, a survey commissioned by The Straits Times shows. Tensions between the economic superpowers - the United States and China - will have a big impact on local businesses, with the greatest fear being supply chain disruptions.

Business leaders and academics told ST that companies need to show they are aligned with Singapore's neutrality to survive amid the geopolitical turbulence.

Local businesses have also been diversifying supply chains and stepping into new markets to grow more resilient to single-market disruptions.