US-China tensions, bifurcation will make it more difficult to innovate: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - The increased tension between the United States and China poses the greatest risk to the world’s peace and prosperity, and will impact innovation and collaboration in areas such as technology, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

And there is a role for smaller, advanced economies such as Switzerland and Singapore to explore ways to strengthen such collaboration and innovation and rally like-minded partners, he added.

Speaking at the Swiss Chamber of Commerce gala dinner at the Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore hotel on Saturday, Mr Heng said competition is not a bad thing.

He added: “In fact, competition spurs innovation. But unhealthy competition leads to crosswinds.

“US and China strategic competition is now the greatest risk to the peace and prosperity of the world.

“Both sides have said that they do not want to go to war. But accidents or miscalculations may escalate quickly.”

Mr Heng said that even if tensions do not boil over, they have a destabilising effect on innovation and the global economy.

“We have already seen some trade decoupling between the US and China since tariffs were first raised on Chinese imports in 2018.

“Further decoupling could lead to major shifts in trade patterns – resulting in lower trade, investments and other economic interactions,” he warned.

DPM Heng, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, said the tech sector, which thrives on openness, will suffer from bifurcation, or division, as it would make it difficult to collaborate.

“All these will hold back the progress of humanity and our efforts to tackle common challenges like climate change,” he added.

Remarking on the dinner’s theme, Innovation, Mr Heng pointed out that through it, the world can be shaped into a better place.

While the operating environment has become more constrained, he said, the potential for innovation is limitless, and he called for more focus and collaboration to take the next leap.

He said: “We need greater focus in where we apply innovation. We must channel our energies towards solving common challenges, and there are many. The climate crisis is now especially urgent.

“The world is currently not on track to meet the UN Sustainability Development Goals by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing turbulence have dented progress in many areas – from food and nutrition, to the environment.

“We must focus on applying innovation in these critical areas to catch up on progress.”

The UN Sustainability Development Goals include tackling hunger, and providing affordable and clean energy, as well as quality education.