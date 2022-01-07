US-China contest could prove more intense than Cold War, says panellist

The world is in for a decade-long geopolitical contest between the United States and China that could prove more intense and dangerous than the Cold War, an eminent political scientist said at a forum yesterday.

With China closing in on the US' power in Asia, this will cause the two major powers to compete in the region in a "full spectrum contest" touching every facet from the military to trade, technology and people-to-people exchanges, said Professor Khong Yuen Foong, who is the Li Ka Shing Professor in Political Science at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Exclusive security arrangements such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Aukus and the Five Eyes alliance will also make Asean less central to the security architecture of Asia, he added.

Asean can still play a pivotal role in economic terms, given its part in multilateral agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, while initiatives like the Asean digital masterplan are ways for the grouping to exercise agency in shaping rules for the region.

Prof Khong was one of three panellists who spoke at a session on US-China relations at the two-day virtual Regional Outlook Forum organised by ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute. The other two panellists were experts representing the US and China.

The panellists agreed broadly that the US-China relationship has stabilised from when president Donald Trump was in office, although neither side expect any breakthroughs in cooperation.

Mr Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at US-based think-tank Brookings Institution, said the two countries now see direct engagement or dialogue more as "a pressure release valve" to manage the tension in the relationship, rather than to try to advance a concrete agenda.

After a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last November, both sides appeared to be settling into a zone of "mutually tolerable friction", said Mr Hass, a White House adviser on China during the Obama administration.

Professor Chen Dongxiao, president of Chinese think-tank Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, agreed that this year will be another year of uncertainty for both countries, as they need to overcome Covid-19 for economic recovery, seek better mutual trading terms, and create more jobs.

"Both sides need a more stable bilateral relationship, but... China is still not so certain whether 2022 will be a year for more calming down or an even more explosive period of time," said Prof Chen, who also advises China's Foreign Ministry.

Prof Khong said that while South-east Asia has seen some benefit from the competition between the US and China, such as the "one-upmanship" in providing countries in the region with Covid-19 vaccines, countries prefer a more predictable environment for economic investment and pandemic recovery.

Otherwise, intensifying geopolitical competition will test the solidarity of the region and may "pull different members of Asean apart in a strategic sense", he said.

"So there's this silver lining (but) you know it's something temporary, and I think the Asean countries would prefer to go back to some Asean modalities... where the two superpowers can come in and continue with their constructive habits of dialogue and confidence-building mechanisms," he said.

Prof Chen said competition to provide solutions and public goods such as vaccines is a good thing, even if it is not the best or most efficient way, and that positive-sum competition should be encouraged.

Mr Hass replied that it would be wonderful to see China contribute to the Covax vaccine-sharing programme "rather than to do it on a bilateral basis and often for sale". The US is the largest contributor to Covax. It is very difficult for the US to support what is seen as a Chinese initiative and vice versa, so the two countries should rely on international mechanisms like Covax, he added.

The rest of the world expects the US and China to produce more than just great power competition with each other, and to be part of the solution to global challenges such as climate change, public health and rising inequality, said Mr Hass.

"Ultimately, America's and China's prestige on the world stage will derive from their performance. And whichever power demonstrates the greatest capacity to improve the lives of their citizens and the lives of people around the world will benefit from the pole of power," he said.