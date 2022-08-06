Asean wants temperatures lowered: Vivian

Asean countries want temperatures between the United States and China to come down, as ongoing military manoeuvres mean there is a danger of accidents and miscalculations, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has said.

Speaking to Singapore reporters at the end of a week of meetings with his counterparts from Asean and its key partners, including China and the US, the minister said he observed that both sides were not looking for conflict.

Conflict would mean a more divided, disruptive and dangerous world, and this was a message he said he conveyed to his counterparts Wang Yi and Antony Blinken over the past two days.

"Please have a care. I know you have to compete, maybe even confront, but we all have skin in this game. And we do want America and China to get along," he said, referring to his request to Mr Wang.

He also emphasised to Mr Blinken the need to avoid miscalculation and accidents, which could lead to an escalatory spiral.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he encouraged greater engagement by the senior leadership and dialogue by all sides to build strategic trust.

