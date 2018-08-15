US business leaders urged to continue investing in region

The trade conflict between the United States and China will not blow over quickly as it is driven by fundamental shifts in their domestic politics and economies, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing told the American business community yesterday.
He urged about 250 US and international business leaders to make a stand for a rules-based multilateral trading system and to continue investing in the region to set the pace for Washington, at the lunch discussion held by the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.
