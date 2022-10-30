URA to cut Anderson Serangoon JC’s land area by a third as MOE considers building taller schools

SINGAPORE - When the rebuilt Anderson Serangoon Junior College opens in 2028, it is set to sit on a smaller plot but its buildings will likely be taller.
The site in Yio Chu Kang is slated to occupy 4.3ha in land area, down from its current 6ha.
