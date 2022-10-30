URA to cut Anderson Serangoon JC’s land area by a third as MOE considers building taller schools

URA is rezoning part of Anderson Serangoon JC’s site in tandem with the school’s redevelopment. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Ng Keng Gene
Updated
Published
3 min ago
SINGAPORE - When the rebuilt Anderson Serangoon Junior College opens in 2028, it is set to sit on a smaller plot but its buildings will likely be taller.

The site in Yio Chu Kang is slated to occupy 4.3ha in land area, down from its current 6ha.

