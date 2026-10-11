URA flags ‘persistent trend’ of suspected cases of unauthorised works in residential units

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Private enclosed spaces on the roof terraces of Rose Maison in Haig Lane.

SINGAPORE – The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has warned that enforcement action may be taken against those responsible for unauthorised works in strata-titled residential units, amid a “persistent trend” of suspected cases of such works being reported to the agency.

Examples of such works include the construction of lofts or mezzanines with an area of more than 5 sq m, or unauthorised enclosed structures on private roof terraces or private first-storey patios.

In a statement on Oct 11, the URA said it had received 147 reports of suspected cases of unauthorised works in 2024, and 148 in 2025.

In the first nine months of 2026, a further 116 suspected cases have been reported.

These reports are typically received from fellow residents of the estate or from its Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST), as well as from periodic structural inspections required for residential buildings, said URA.

It added that about 90 per cent of the suspected cases were found to have unauthorised works, and that enforcement action has been initiated against parties involved in “a number of cases”.

“We will continue to take action when we establish more cases of infringements. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to share more details,” said a spokesperson for the agency, who added that most unauthorised works in strata-titled residential units have been removed following enforcement action without further court action.

“However, URA will not hesitate to prosecute offenders in court if they do not comply with the enforcement notices,” he said.

URA said unauthorised works in strata-titled developments could have implications in three areas: structural safety, insurance claims and property financing, and equity.

Mezzanine floors, for example, could add load onto a building’s slabs, beams and columns, which may not have been designed to support such weight.

“Without proper assessment by a qualified person, such works could compromise the building’s structural safety and potentially affect not only the occupants of the unit but also their neighbours,” URA said.

A qualified person could be a registered architect or professional engineer, who can advise homeowners on building codes, and if planned works are in accordance with safety regulations.

URA also said unauthorised works could affect insurance claims or result in property owners failing to meet the conditions attached to their property financing.

An AI-generated image showing an unauthorised loft that has an area of more than 5 sq m. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

A General Insurance Association of Singapore spokesperson said unauthorised structures may lead to out-of-pocket expenses as claims linked to or caused by unauthorised works or structural modifications may not be covered when loss or damage occurs.

Finally, unauthorised works that add floor area to a unit may raise equity concerns among owners of a strata development, it added.

“This is because estate maintenance fees and sinking fund contributions are typically calculated based on the unit’s share value which takes into account its floor area,” it said.

It said that when additional floor area is created without obtaining approvals, an owner “could enjoy additional space without a corresponding adjustment to the fees and contributions payable for the unit unlike their neighbours who abide by the rules”.

What to do before carrying out works

Before carrying out works, unit owners generally have to seek approvals or advice from three parties – the MCST, government agencies, and a qualified person.

For instance, works that increase the gross floor area of a strata unit require a 90 per cent resolution at the development’s annual general meeting.

“This is because the addition of floor area for the exclusive benefit of an individual owner has implications for the collective property rights of the other owners,” said URA.

Generally, any covered floor space counts towards gross floor area.

Before Jan 12, 2013, the URA did not consider private semi-outdoor areas and private roof terraces part of the gross floor area of a strata unit in flats and condominiums.

An AI-generated image showing an unauthorised enclosure of a patio that is intended to function as a semi-outdoor space. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

However, by erecting enclosed structures in these spaces – which creates covered floor space – unit owners add floor area to their homes, in turn affecting collective property rights in a strata development.

Shelters over such spaces will not count towards gross floor area as long as they do not come with walls that enclose the space.

An AI-generated image showing a covered patio that does not flout regulations. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

The URA and/or Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) approval may also be required for works.

What to do if unauthorised works have been carried out

URA said that property owners who have already carried out unauthorised works should remove the structures or obtain necessary approvals to retain them, if this is provided for under the law.

Should the works have added gross floor area, unit owners are to obtain 90 per cent resolution at their development’s annual general meeting before engaging a qualified person to submit an application to URA seeking permission to retain the works.

An AI-generated image showing an unauthorised enclosed structure on a private roof terrace. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

If approved , said URA, the additional floor area may be subject to a land betterment charge if the development’s total gross floor area has exceeded its paid-up gross floor area.

“It is the responsibility of property owners to take steps to rectify or regularise unauthorised works, including in cases where the works were already in place when they purchased the property,” said the URA, which added that failure to do so may result in further enforcement action.

Under the Planning Act, which guides URA’s work, any person who is found guilty of carrying out, or permitting the works to build unauthorised structures without planning permission, may be fined up to $200,000.

Under the Building Control Act, any person who is found guilty of commencing, carrying out, or permitting any building work without obtaining planning approval or a permit to commence structural works may be fined $200,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Periodic structural inspections for all residential buildings – a process that comes under the BCA – are carried out every 10 years, and that unauthorised works uncovered during these inspections are referred to relevant agencies for further action.

A BCA spokesperson said the agency investigated an average of about 50 reported cases of unauthorised structures annually in strata-titled residential developments over the past three years, and most were assessed to be structurally safe.

“Structures that are considered unsafe generally lack adequate support or anchoring, or impose loads exceeding the capacity designed for existing floor structure,” she said.

The URA added that agencies will engage MCSTs and managing agents to raise awareness of the requirements and potential implications of unauthorised works, so that property owners can make informed decisions before carrying out such works.