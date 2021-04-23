Update on cases

New cases: 24
Imported: 22 (1 Singaporean, 2 permanent residents, 4 dependant's pass holders, 2 student's pass holders, 3 work pass holders, 8 work permit holders, 2 short-term pass holders) In community: 1 (1 student's pass holder) In dormitories: 1 (1 work permit holder)
New community cases in the past week: 10 (5 unlinked cases)
Active cases: 271
In hospitals: 67 (1 in ICU)
In community facilities: 204
Deaths: 30
Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15
Total discharged: 60,588
Discharged yesterday: 27
TOTAL CASES: 60,904