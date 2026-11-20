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Construction of the new mosque in Tampines North is set to begin in mid-2027, with completion expected by 2029.

SINGAPORE – Nursing rooms, childcare spaces, youth activity areas and facilities for the elderly and people with mobility needs – these are some of the amenities that will be featured in the new mosque to be built in Tampines North.

The facilities have been incorporated into the mosque’s design based on feedback and aspirations shared by around 700 individuals, including Tampines residents and members of the mosque community, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Nov 20.

Unveiling the design at Darul Ghufran Mosque in Tampines, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said the new mosque – which will accommodate about 4,000 worshippers – will bring together all segments of society and unite different generations.

“With more young couples and families moving into Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Tampines North, we want to ensure they have a mosque that is easily accessible, close to their homes and capable of meeting the needs of every stage of life,” he said.

Zaqy emphasised that the mosque at Tampines North Drive 5 will be more than just a place of worship and will be an important addition to Singapore’s network of mosques, aligning with MUIS’ efforts to serve the growing community in the eastern region.

“We want young parents to feel comfortable when their children visit the mosque, for youths to have spaces such as areas for study, and for our seniors to remain active in community life,” he added.

When completed in 2029, the mosque will provide additional space to help alleviate crowding at nearby mosques in the eastern district, such as Darul Ghufran Mosque and Al-Istighfar Mosque in Pasir Ris.

Construction of the mosque is set to begin in mid-2027, with completion expected by 2029. It will be the 27th mosque established under the Mosque Building and Mendaki Fund.

From a distance, worshippers will be able to recognise the mosque’s minaret, which draws inspiration from a traditional bamboo lamp , while a spacious foyer will welcome them on arrival. The mosque’s exterior is further embellished with motifs of Tempinis tree leaves and its grounds will feature abundant green spaces.

The plan to build a second mosque in Tampines was first announced in 2015, but construction was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To support the mosque’s development, MUIS has appointed a Tampines North Mosque Committee, comprising key members who serve on the Mosque Management Board of Darul Ghufran Mosque.

The committee will be led by the mosque’s executive chairman, Ustaz Firdaus Khan Jamal Khan, who also serves as the executive chairman of Darul Ghufran Mosque.

In the lead-up to the mosque’s completion, the committee aims to raise approximately $4 million over the next two to three years.

These contributions will cover the cost of furniture, fittings and equipment for the mosque, said Ustaz Firdaus.

“This will help us equip the mosque with the necessary facilities to support religious learning, youth programmes and community activities,” he said.

MUIS said the mosque will also have a multi-purpose hall, meeting rooms, an auditorium and a rooftop terrace to host community activities and religious classes. It will also be equipped with lifts and accessibility features to aid those with mobility needs. BERITA HARIAN