Up to 50% of staff can return to workplace if situation stays under control

From Aug 19, up to 50 per cent of work-from-home employees will be allowed to return to their workplace as Singapore transitions out of its restricted Covid-19 safety measures.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the easing of measures will take place only if the Covid-19 situation remains under control.

Working from home has been the nation's default since May 14, following a spike in Covid-19 community cases then. It was part of a slew of measures under phase two (heightened alert) aimed at bringing down the number of cases.

Prior to the tightening of workplace rules, half of employees were able to return to their workplaces from May 8.

In a virtual press conference yesterday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, said: "On Aug 10, we will start a preparatory stage. This is when we will make important adjustments to healthcare protocols, rules on social activities and travel to prepare ourselves for a Covid-19-resilient nation. By Aug 19, we will make further adjustments if the pandemic situation remains stable."

The preparatory stage is expected to last about a month. If 80 per cent of Singapore's population has been vaccinated by then, a further relaxation of Covid-19 safety measures can be expected, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who also co-chairs the task force.