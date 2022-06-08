Up to 10 LED wreaths allowed at a wake under new guidelines

New guidelines have been set for the use of LED flower wreaths and inflatable structures at wakes, after concerns emerged over their excessive use and how bright they are, which could potentially obstruct motorists' line of sight.

Jointly developed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore, the guidelines limit LED wreaths to 10 at a wake, inclusive of one inflatable structure.

Deployment of these light emitting wreaths and inflatables will be confined to the funeral wake area - Housing Board void decks and pavilion - and will be subject to conditions and approvals from the authorities.

The new guidelines were announced by the NEA yesterday.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the NEA said: "The guidelines aim to provide recommendations... on the use and deployment of light-emitting wreaths and inflatables at wakes to prevent issues such as light and noise pollution, obstruction to pedestrian traffic, and potential circuit breaker trips."

According to the guidelines, LED wreaths and inflatables will not be allowed near carparks, roads, walkways, business entities or residences, as they will obstruct traffic, motorists and pedestrians.

If they are placed within common spaces such as pedestrian walkways and pavements, they should allow for a walking space of at least 1.5m.

The items should not be located within 5m of a fire hydrant and should not obstruct any fire safety provisions.

They are also not to be turned on from 10pm to 7am.

"Town councils or relevant authorities' written permission is required for deviations from these guidelines," the NEA added.

The NEA spokesman said the guidelines have been issued to town councils and religious organisations, and it is progressively briefing their stakeholders.

Some funeral parlours have banned LED flower wreaths and inflatable structures on their premises over concerns about safety and an electrical overload.

Each LED wreath costs between $90 and $138, including on-site installation.

X Funerals supplies about 1,000 LED wreaths a month.

The company's marketing executive Cyrus Lee said business will be hit as it supplies up to 100 wreaths for some wakes.

The founder of Last Journey Flower Wreath Jeremy Ng said that while he understands the concerns, the new guidelines are tough.

"We already don't place the wreaths on walkways so they wouldn't be a nuisance to others. But how can we ensure that there are only 10 wreaths at each wake when other businesses can supply to the same wake?"

A spokesman for Ang Mo Kio Town Council said that it has already incorporated the new guidelines.

"Residents' comfort and safety have always been our top priorities, we continuously seek the cooperation and understanding of everyone to make our town a harmonious and cohesive one," said the spokesman.