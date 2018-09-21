Up close with horses and ponies

Ms Nurul Natasya Idrus (above), 20, who is blind, feeling a horse saddle during a visit to Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre on Wednesday. She was among the clients of Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS), a social service charity, who visited the riding centr
Ms Nurul Natasya Idrus (above), 20, who is blind, feeling a horse saddle during a visit to Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre on Wednesday.ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN
Ms Nurul Natasya Idrus (above), 20, who is blind, feeling a horse saddle during a visit to Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre on Wednesday. She was among the clients of Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS), a social service charity, who visited the riding centr
Singapore Turf Club's assistant manager for equestrian Soon Le Ying, 28, explained how the horses and ponies are cared for in the riding centre.ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN
Published
58 min ago

Ms Nurul Natasya Idrus, 20, who is blind, feeling a horse saddle during a visit to Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre on Wednesday. She was among the clients of Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS), a social service charity, who visited the riding centre. The GDS had organised the visit, its first to the Singapore Turf Club, for its clients and volunteers to learn more about horses. Singapore Turf Club's assistant manager for equestrian Soon Le Ying, 28, explained how the horses and ponies are cared for in the riding centre.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 21, 2018, with the headline 'Up close with horses and ponies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!