Up close with horses and ponies

Ms Nurul Natasya Idrus, 20, who is blind, feeling a horse saddle during a visit to Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre on Wednesday. She was among the clients of Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS), a social service charity, who visited the riding centre. The GDS had organised the visit, its first to the Singapore Turf Club, for its clients and volunteers to learn more about horses. Singapore Turf Club's assistant manager for equestrian Soon Le Ying, 28, explained how the horses and ponies are cared for in the riding centre.