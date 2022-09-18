UOB staff stop elderly man from falling prey to Internet love scam

When a flustered man walked into UOB's main branch trying to bank a cheque of over $150,000 into an offshore account, service associate Jenny Hong became suspicious.

The first telltale sign was that the name of the account holder and the account number did not match, she said.

When Ms Hong, 46, probed further and asked the man in his 70s why he needed to send money to the overseas account, he grew more rattled.

The incident happened earlier this year at the bank's main branch in Raffles Place.

Ms Hong said: "It was odd because he was trying to bank such a large amount of money into an account that was not his. He kept saying it was very urgent and, when I asked him more about it, his answers grew more and more incoherent."

Sensing something amiss, Ms Hong, who has worked at UOB for 27 years, flagged the incident to the bank's assistant branch manager Alison Cheng.

They then realised the man was being scammed.

Ms Cheng, 55, said: "He said the money was for his girlfriend in the Netherlands.

"He told me he had just met her on Facebook and known her for two months. She insisted she needed his money to complete a business deal and get commission from it."

At that point, Ms Cheng sought to convince the man he was being scammed and persuade him to halt the transfer.

"I asked if he had seen scam articles in the news. He said yes, but insisted he was not being scammed.

"He said it was love and his girlfriend needed the money urgently," recounted Ms Cheng.

She spent the next half an hour trying to convince him about scams and it was only then that he understood he had almost become the victim of an Internet love scam.

Ms Cheng added: "The man was suddenly resolute and told us not to carry out the transaction."

He also made a police report.

According to mid-year crime statistics released by the police last month, more than $20 million was lost to Internet love scams in the first six months of the year.

There were 477 cases in the first half of 2022, down from 546 cases in the same period last year.

Nadine Chua