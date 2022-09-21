UOB, OCBC working on net-zero emissions plans

OCBC and UOB say they are developing net-zero pathway plans with emissions reduction targets for polluting sectors as Singapore aims to become a regional green finance hub.

DBS announced in September the region's first comprehensive plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 involving nine polluting sectors it finances, including oil and gas, aviation and shipping.

The plan is part of DBS' commitment under the global Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), a United Nations-convened initiative in which 116 banks covering 40 per cent of global banking assets have pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

DBS joined the alliance in October 2021. Within 18 months of joining, members must set 2030 targets (or sooner) and a 2050 target, with intermediary targets to be set every five years from 2030.

The alliance, which was launched in April 2021, would not tell The Straits Times how many members have announced their net zero plans, citing a report to be released in November. But it expects the number to grow significantly before the end of 2022.

UOB told ST it plans to release its net-zero pathway plan by the end of 2022.

"We will join NZBA when we announce our net-zero commitment," Mr Eric Lim, its chief sustainability officer, said.

OCBC said it is working on targets to cut emissions from industrial sectors it finances, but gave no timeline.

"We are committed to transition our lending portfolio, in order to align the attributable carbon emissions with pathways to net-zero," said Mr Mike Ng, head, sustainability office, global wholesale banking, OCBC.

"We are currently working on setting decarbonisation targets and strategies for key carbon-intensive sectors in our lending portfolio."

David Fogarty