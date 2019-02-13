UOB event raises over $1.6m

More than $1.6 million was raised by United Overseas Bank (UOB) Group Commercial Banking at an annual fundraising event last night involving over 800 business owners from across the region.

Together with clients and colleagues, UOB ushered in the Year of the Pig with an evening of festive fun and generous giving at the Chinese New Year dinner held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive of UOB, kicked off the fundraising with a silent auction of a specially commissioned art piece.

The work, entitled "Everlasting Abundance", consisted of three watercolour paintings featuring a total of nine goldfish to represent wealth, prosperity and longevity. The watercolours are the work of Mr Aaron Gan, the UOB Painting of the Year Singapore gold award winner in the established category in 2015. Mr Wee added the finishing touches.

Throughout the event, guests could pledge donations - which UOB matched dollar for dollar up to $250,000 - to the fundraising campaign through a specially designed mobile app.

The beneficiaries of UOB's fundraising efforts this year are the Central Singapore Community Development Council, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Red Pencil Singapore.

Vanessa Liu