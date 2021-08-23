Unvaccinated woman, 91, and partially vaccinated man, 87, die of Covid-19

A 91-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and an 87-year-old man who was partially vaccinated died of Covid-19 complications at the weekend, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

They are the 11th and 12th people to have died of Covid-19 complications this month.

With the latest deaths, Singapore's virus death toll stands at 49.

The 91-year-old woman, who was a permanent resident, died on Saturday. Her case was first reported on Aug 3.

She had developed symptoms on July 30, then tested positive and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of chronic kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia (high levels of cholesterol) and hyperparathyroidism - a condition that involves high secretion of a hormone that regulates calcium levels.

The 87-year-old Singaporean man died yesterday. His infection was detected on Aug 4, when he was taken to the National University Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

He tested positive for Covid-19 after he displayed symptoms of infection. He was partially vaccinated, and had a history of advanced cancer, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Two new clusters were announced yesterday.

One of them, a cluster linked to an existing patient, had a new case added to it, while two new cases were linked to another Covid-19 patient, taking the total number of cases in each cluster to three.

MOH did not provide more details on the new clusters.

There were 29 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at noon yesterday. Of these cases, nine were linked to previous ones and had already been quarantined.

Another three linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive. The remaining 17 were unlinked cases.

There were also six imported cases that were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

In total, there were 35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the country's tally to 66,478.

There are now 346 cases who are warded in hospital. Most of the patients are doing well and under observation, said MOH.

There are 22 patients who are seriously ill and require oxygen support, and seven who are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 23 are seniors aged above 60, and 18 of them are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH reiterated that there is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible.

MOH said that in the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated patients who became severely ill or died was 8.6 per cent, while that for those fully vaccinated was 1.7 per cent.

MOH said that 78 per cent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and 82 per cent have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 354 in the week before to 240 in the past week, MOH said.

But the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 92 in the week before to 93 in the past week.