Unvaccinated staff barred from workplace from Jan 15

From Jan 15 next year, unvaccinated workers will not be allowed to return to the workplace, even if they test negative for Covid-19 24 hours beforehand.

This move is meant to bolster Singapore's protection against a large wave of local Omicron cases and keep workplaces safe, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

From Jan 1, only employees who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days can return to the workplace.

The authorities had said in October that unvaccinated workers would be given a concession if they test negative for Covid-19.

Under these rules, a pre-event test (PET) at an MOH-approved test provider is required and it has to be valid for the duration that the employees are required to be present at the workplace.

MOH said yesterday that the authorities have reviewed this PET concession with the tripartite partners - Ministry of Manpower, the National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation - and have decided to remove it from Jan 15.

Partially vaccinated workers - those who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but are not yet fully vaccinated - will be given a grace period until Jan 31 next year to complete their vaccination regime.

During the grace period, they will be able to enter the workplace with a negative PET result.

"This change will help to protect unvaccinated individuals and to create safer workplaces for everyone," MOH said, adding that the tripartite partners support the move and have issued an updated advisory.

From Jan 1 to Jan 15, unvaccinated workers will have to pay for their own PETs in order to return to the workplace. Partially vaccinated workers also have to pay for their own PETs until they become fully vaccinated.

MOH said it will also open applications for a second round of free antigen rapid test (ART) kit distribution for workplaces that are not on mandatory rostered routine testing (RRT) regimes.

This will help workplaces implement voluntary weekly testing for two months in order to facilitate early identification of Covid-19 cases and reduce workplace transmission as more return to work.

Firms with employees that work on site and are not already subject to mandatory RRT may apply for eight ART kits per on-site vaccinated employee if they need funding support, MOH said.

The application window will open on Jan 3 and close on Jan 31.

More details will be made available on the GoBusiness website closer to the date, MOH added.

The first free ART distribution exercise took place in September and October as the Delta variant was spreading widely in Singapore.

Given the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant, MOH said yesterday that all firms are encouraged to implement regular testing for all employees, even though Singapore's workforce is already highly vaccinated and protected from severe disease.

Higher-risk workplaces are already on mandatory RRT and have been given financial support to implement this. Hence, the second round of ART kit distribution will help support lower-risk workplaces.

As at Saturday, 546 confirmed Omicron cases have been detected here, comprising 443 imported cases and 103 local cases. In the last week, there have been 13 unlinked community Omicron cases and 78 Omicron cases from locally linked community transmission.

NEW COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

OMICRON CASES (From today)

• Similar to protocols for other Covid-19 variants, Omicron cases will be placed on the home recovery programme or managed at community care facilities depending on their clinical presentation, instead of being isolated in dedicated facilities by default.

• They will follow a time-based discharge of 10 days for vaccinated individuals or children less than 12 years old, and 14 days for unvaccinated individuals. Those who are well but test positive will continue to self-test and self-manage, including using antigen rapid tests (ARTs) to discharge from the third day.

• Close contacts of Omicron cases will be issued a seven-day health risk warning instead of being quarantined for 10 days. They will be required to self-test with ART daily before leaving their homes.

• Those currently in quarantine will be progressively discharged over the next few days.

WORKPLACES

• From Jan 15, unvaccinated workers will not be allowed to return to the workplace even if they test negative for Covid-19 24 hours beforehand.

• From Feb 1, vaccination will be made a condition for the approval of new applications for and renewal of existing long-term passes, work passes, as well as permanent residence.

• MOH will open up applications for a second round of free ART kit distribution at workplaces not already on a mandatory rostered routine testing regime.

Correction note: An earlier version of this story said employees who have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 270 days can return to the workplace from Jan 1. This is incorrect. The exemption period for workers who have recovered from Covid-19 was reduced to 180 days on Dec 14. We are sorry for the error.