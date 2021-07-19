Unvaccinated seniors urged to stay at home as far as possible

Unvaccinated seniors should stay at home as much as possible, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, added that they should avoid going out unless for essential reasons.

"By minimising your movement and social interactions, you will reduce the risk of catching the virus and developing severe illness. Please keep taking all of these precautions until you are fully vaccinated," he said in a Facebook post last night.

Mr Wong added that people who are vaccinated but have unvaccinated seniors at home need to be mindful of these precautions, and that vaccinated people can still get infected, though typically with very mild symptoms.

"So if you are not careful, you may inadvertently bring the virus home to the seniors living with you," he said.

Mr Wong's comments come as a growing number of infections continue to be linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This prompted the Ministry of Health (MOH) to test fishmongers from all markets here for the virus.

He said: "We are very concerned because our seniors tend to frequent the wet markets, as well as neighbourhood shops and food centres."

He also said the authorities are doing their best to control the spread of the outbreak from the fishery port, which has spilled over to several markets and food centres across the island.

Mr Wong said that by now, most people should have been vaccinated or booked their jabs.

"If you are a senior who has not done so, please go to a vaccine centre nearby and get yourself jabbed. If you have an elderly parent or relative who is not vaccinated, please encourage them to do so as soon as possible," he added.

In a statement last night, the Ministry of Health reiterated that seniors are most at risk of developing serious symptoms if they get Covid-19. To protect themselves, they can walk into any vaccine centre for their jabs or book appointments through the vaccine.gov.sg website, MOH said.

It added: "We also urge partially vaccinated individuals to bring forward their second dose appointments so they can be fully protected earlier."

Seniors aged 70 and above were the first age group to be offered Covid-19 vaccinations but so far have the lowest take-up rate of about 70 per cent.

The ministry said: "We urge members of the public to reach out to your elderly relatives or neighbours who remain unvaccinated to see what assistance they may require."

This could include helping them to buy daily necessities, it added.

MOH also said Singaporeans should continue to observe prevailing safe management measures such as going to a doctor if they are feeling unwell, and getting tested as early as possible if they feel ill - even if they have been vaccinated.