Unvaccinated seniors account for most ICU cases, deaths

Unvaccinated seniors - who make up about 1.5 per cent of the total population - have accounted for 67 per cent of Covid-19 deaths and intensive care unit (ICU) cases in the past 28 days.

The multi-ministry task force handling the pandemic shared these grim statistics at a press conference yesterday, as it stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak noted that some have said Covid-19 is now "an epidemic of the unvaccinated getting infected, getting severely ill or even dying".

About 3.5 per cent of all unvaccinated local cases required either oxygen supplementation or ICU care, in contrast with 0.6 per cent of all vaccinated cases, he said.

He added that an unvaccinated person is 5.8 times more at risk of getting a severe infection, compared to vaccinated people.

Turning to those who died from Covid-19, he said the relative risk of the unvaccinated dying of the virus is 11.7 times higher than that for vaccinated people.

Unvaccinated seniors aged above 80 were 7.2 times more at risk of needing ICU care or dying than their vaccinated peers, he added.

Associate Professor Mak also cautioned younger people who believe they do not need to get vaccinated as their chances of getting severely ill or needing ICU care are low. They remain at greater risk than those who are vaccinated, he said.

For instance, those aged 60 to 69 are 27 times more at risk of needing ICU care or dying if they are unvaccinated.

Prof Mak noted that some people have pointed out that the absolute numbers of those in hospital who have been vaccinated appear to be greater than those who are unvaccinated.

"That is true. And this is because the total number of people who are vaccinated in Singapore is far greater than the remaining people who are unvaccinated," he said.

About 84 per cent of the population have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

That is why even though the risk of needing hospital care among vaccinated people is low, there may still be more of them in the hospital than those who are unvaccinated, he added.

"Please don't be complacent and assume that your younger age sufficiently protects you from not needing vaccination," Prof Mak said, adding that those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer are more at risk of severe infection.

"Tragically, we have seen people delaying vaccinations because they were complacent and thought they would not fall sick only to find themselves not only infected but also in the ICU," he said.

Some thought seniors in their household would be safe by staying home, and hence not need the vaccine, he noted.

"The facts show otherwise. So, if you are still unvaccinated, I strongly urge you to step forward and get vaccinated now."