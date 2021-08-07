Unvaccinated people must wear visual identifiers at worksites

People who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to wear visual identifiers when they are at construction worksites from Aug 16, as part of new measures to contain the coronavirus.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Thursday that this requirement will also apply to those who are not fully vaccinated or do not have full protection from the jabs yet.

These people will have to wear a "unique visual identifier" at all times when they are at a worksite, said BCA in a circular sent to industry associations.

The advisory did not specify what kind of identifier this would be, but some examples used by visitors or roving sub-contractors to sites include coloured vests, armbands and stickers on helmets.

Officers in charge of safety at construction sites will have to check the vaccination status of a person before he enters the worksite. They will also have to closely supervise unvaccinated individuals at all times when they are on-site, and ensure that they comply with safe management measures.

These measures come amid new Covid-19 infections among workers from construction companies, some of which have become clusters. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health announced a cluster linked to Kian Hiap Construction.

"There have been new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore involving workers from the construction sector," said BCA.

"As worksites were visited by workers diagnosed with Covid-19, BCA has ordered works at these sites to stop, so that the worksites can be disinfected and the relevant contractors can review and tighten their plans for safe management measures to be implemented."

The authority urged the industry to be on high alert and extra vigilant to minimise the potential risk of the virus spreading at construction sites.

Currently, safe management officers must ensure that safe management measures are implemented at worksites, and that all people at the sites comply with them.

These officers, along with safe distancing officers, must also closely supervise any visitors or roving sub-contractors, who already have to wear unique visual identifiers throughout their visit and work only in designated zones, separate from workers.

In addition to safe management measures, companies should also consider taking further steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission at their worksites, said BCA.

It strongly encourages developers and contractors to pilot an antigen rapid test (ART) regimen to complement the rostered routine testing regimen that all workers in the industry currently follow.

BCA said on its website that worksites will be provided with ART kits at no cost during the pilot period, and that supervisory training in the use of ARTs is currently offered at a subsidised rate.

On July 8, BCA said it had worked with the construction sector and piloted ARTs at more than 50 worksites since May 31. A total of about 7,000 such tests have been successfully administered at these sites.

The authority on Thursday recommended that companies segregate workers residing in dormitories by the projects that they work on, and have deliveries loaded or unloaded by on-site workers and not delivery staff, where possible.

BCA also advised companies to, where feasible, plan for workers or visitors who operate for short periods at worksites, and who may visit multiple sites, to carry out their site visits and tasks outside the work hours of the main workforce.

It suggested that roving sub-contractors work in a segregated zone at least 2m apart from other segregated teams of workers on-site.