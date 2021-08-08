Unvaccinated 80-year-old woman dies, bringing virus death toll to 42

An 80-year-old Singaporean woman died from Covid-19 complications yesterday, making her Singapore's fifth Covid-19 death in seven days.

It has been the deadliest week in Singapore's fight against Covid-19 since the 2020 circuit breaker period. Last year, six people died during a seven-day period between April 27 and May 3.

In yesterday's case, the woman was unvaccinated and developed symptoms on July 21. She was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital two days later, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said she had a history of diabetes, hypertension and atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.

Singapore's coronavirus death toll now stands at 42. The five who died in the past seven days were all unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, MOH identified two new active clusters, bringing the total number of active clusters to 128.

One of them is linked to Sin Ming 23 Coffee Shop and has five cases.

Clusters linked to Westlite Juniper Dormitory and Jurong Fishery Port also grew. There were 12 new cases linked to the dormitory cluster, taking it to 30 cases.

Nine new cases were linked to the fishery port cluster, which now has 1,143 cases. It remains Singapore's largest active cluster.

In all, 75 new locally transmitted cases were reported yesterday.

Of these, 50 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another nine linked cases were not in quarantine when detected. The remaining 16 were new unlinked cases.

Of the locally transmitted cases, three are seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

As at yesterday, the total number of cases here stood at 65,686.

There were 529 cases in hospital, with 38 requiring oxygen supplementation and four in critical condition in intensive care.

Of these 42 cases who are seriously ill, only five are fully vaccinated, MOH said.

As at Friday, 68 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated under the national vaccination programme, and 79 per cent have received at least one dose.

In addition, 129,787 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered, covering 81,555 individuals.

Separately, all residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 will need to undergo another round of mandatory Covid-19 tests after new infections were detected at the Housing Board block. This comes a week after residents there were last tested for Covid-19.

The earlier round of tests was sparked by seven cases that were detected in five households at the block. A total of 532 people were tested on Aug 1, and 11 more positive cases were detected as a result.

The latest round of tests is needed to detect cases who were still incubating the virus during the first round of tests, and to prevent spread in the community, MOH said yesterday.

The testing will be conducted today between 9am and noon, and between 1pm and 4pm.

It is optional for those who tested negative for Covid-19 from last Thursday onward.

Mandatory testing was also conducted yesterday for some living in Bukit Batok, Outram and Farrer Park after Covid-19 cases were detected in flats in those areas.