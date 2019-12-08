Unsung heroes in environment sector lauded

For the past 16 years, 80-year-old Low Kum Chuen has been working to keep Ang Mo Kio Garden West clean, but yesterday he had an appointment to keep at the Istana.

He was among nearly 300 environmental service workers who were lauded at the inaugural Environmental Services Star Awards, launched as part of the annual Environmental Services Workforce Day, which recognises and celebrates companies and employees in the industry.

The new award recognises the top employees in the environmental services industry across its three sectors: cleaning services, waste management and pest management.

President Halimah Yacob, who presented the awards, praised the workers as unsung heroes who toil quietly behind the scenes to contribute to Singapore's growth and cleanliness.

Thanking environmental service workers, she said: "You work quietly behind the scenes, but the impact you make on our environment, society and our lives is substantial."

Madam Halimah also launched the #ServingSG initiative, which comprises events to recognise the contributions of workers, such as cleaners, who provide public services to Singapore.

She added that yesterday's event is the first under the #ServingSG initiative.

"Even a small gesture, such as taking the time to smile or say thank you, can make a difference," she told the audience, which was made up of environmental service staff and company representatives from the cleaning, waste management and pest management sectors.

The Environmental Services Star Awards celebrate front-line, supervisory and backend staff.

In addition to the 27 individuals who received the Environmental Services Star Awards, another 268 individuals from 45 companies received congratulatory certificates.

Mr Low, who is with Veolia ES Singapore Industrial, got an Environmental Services Star Award.

Other recipients included Ms Regina Cheah, a senior executive at SembWaste, and Mr Raship Othman, a technical director at Vcare Pest Management.

Mr Low said he has no plans to retire any time soon, adding that he continues to take skills upgrading courses.

For example, he took a public hygiene maintenance course in August.

The former construction worker, who is single, said: "I enjoy my job. I enjoy talking to the park regulars and my colleagues."

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor said workers will need to upgrade their skills as demand for services in the industry grow.

"We need to get the industry to improve productivity, promote growth, as well as become more sustainable in adopting technology, automation and digitalisation," she added.