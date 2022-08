A: Section 377A of the Penal Code is a law criminalising sex between men, which is not enforced.

It was introduced in 1938 by the British colonial government, and was likely partially aimed at stopping European men from engaging Asian male prostitutes, based on documents declassified by the UK government between 2014 and 2016. Before Section 377A was introduced, the colonial government used a different, more loosely worded law - Section 377 - to prosecute men who had sex with men.