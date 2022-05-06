132 suspects under investigation for unlicensed moneylending activities after islandwide raids

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 132 people aged between 18 and 68 for their suspected involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities after islandwide raids between April 18 and 25.

Three suspects are allegedly involved in harassment at debtors' residences, and 14 suspects are believed to be runners who made automated teller machine (ATM) transfers.

The remaining 115 suspects are believed to have opened bank accounts and provided their ATM cards, personal identification numbers or Internet banking tokens to unlicensed moneylenders, the police said on Friday (May 6).

When a bank account, ATM card or Internet banking token of any person is used to facilitate moneylending by an unlicensed moneylender, that person is presumed to have assisted in unlicensed moneylending, the police said.

For assisting in a business of unlicensed moneylending, one can be jailed for up to four years, or fined between $30,000 and $300,000, and caned up to six strokes.

For acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment, one can be jailed for up to five years, fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and caned between three and six strokes.

The police said they will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in unlicensed moneylending businesses, regardless of their roles.

This includes taking action against those who open bank accounts or give away their account details to aid unlicensed moneylenders.

The police added that unlicensed moneylenders are increasingly using text messaging or online platforms to send unsolicited loan advertisements.

Members of the public are reminded not to reply or respond to such advertisements and to report these messages as spam. They are also advised to stay away from unlicensed moneylenders and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in unlicensed moneylending activities.