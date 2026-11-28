(From left) Linda Low, wife of Cathedral Choir of the Risen Christ’s founder-director Peter Low; Low; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng; and his wife Michelle lighting the Christmas Tree of Peace on Nov 28.

A night of Christmas music and songs by the Cathedral Choir of the Risen Christ brought people of different faiths and religions together on the evening of Nov 28 .

The angelic voices , under the baton of founder-director Peter Low, echoed through the hall of the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary with 64 songs in the 100-minute concert. The theme of hope and faith rang through the night with a special segment featuring a solemn Pledge For Peace ceremony, where more than 40 heads of diplomatic missions or their designated representatives were invited to adorn the designated Christmas Tree of Peace with custom ornaments bearing their respective national flags.

The symbolic gesture affirmed each nation’s dedication to fostering international peace and its hope for the peace, prosperity and well-being of their people. The completed tree was then lit by the guest of honour, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng; his wife Michelle; Monsignor Marinko Antolovic, charge d’affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Singapore; and Low and his wife Linda, while the choir sang Let There Be Peace On Earth.

The repertoire of songs included sacred and familiar tunes like Silent Night, which was sung in its original German, And The Glory Of The Lord and Ave Maria, to name a few.

One highlight of the concert was a feat by the 70 singers, who filled the hall with 52 short carols sung by heart in the native tongues of the attending diplomatic corps – spanning over 35 languages, including Greek, Czech, Mongolian, and Kinyarwanda, the national language of Rwanda. The stirring performance moved countless in the audience to sing along to some of the beloved tunes.

Heads of diplomatic missions in Singapore in a group photo with guest-of-honour, Minister Ng Chee Meng and his wife Michelle, and choral founder-director, Peter Low and his wife. PHOTO: CATHEDRAL CHOIR OF THE RISEN CHRIST

The Cathedral Choir of the Risen Christ was founded by Low in 1970 and is one of the longest-running choirs in Singapore. It has been presenting its annual Christmas concert since 1973.

The evening ended with German-British Baroque composer George Frideric Handel’s Hallelujah.