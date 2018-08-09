United States wishes Singapore a year filled with peace, success, and happiness

SINGAPORE - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wished Singapore a year filled with peace, success, and happiness on behalf of the US government in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 8).

In his post on the US embassy Singapore's Facebook page, Mr Pompeo called Singapore "a longstanding valued partner, and friend in the Indo-Pacific Region".

"For more than half a century, the United States and Singapore have enjoyed a close economic and security relationship based on a shared vision of stability, prosperity and the rule of law," said Mr Pompeo.

"Singapore's support and leadership in hosting the historic June 12 US-DPRK Summit represents a commitment to our shared values."

Mr Pompeo added that the US would "look forward to further strengthening this partnership to achieve mutual goals and cooperate on regional challenges in the region".

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan thanked Mr Pompeo, in a comment replying to his post.

Said Dr Balakrishnan: "The USA has been a steadfast friend and partner of Singapore for more than five decades. There is also so much more that we can pursue in the future. Looking forward to welcoming you back to Singapore in November."