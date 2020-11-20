Union meets Robinsons' employees to discuss liquidation and give advice

SINGAPORE - Current and former employees of liquidating department store Robinsons met union leaders from the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMU) this week to discuss the liquidation process and to receive advice on filing their outstanding claims.

In a statement on Friday (Nov 20), the union said it has been engaging Robinsons' management and liquidators to give assistance to the affected workers, including those who have been retrenched.

The SMMU also said that it would be attending the liquidator's meeting with creditors next week to represent workers' interests.

On Oct 30, Robinsons said that it had decided to liquidate its Heeren and Raffles City stores due to changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.

The Covid-19 pandemic played a part as well, it said.

At least 11 former employees of the retailer have approached the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management for help after Robinsons announced its liquidation.

Robinsons' parent company is the Dubai-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim Group, which owns other franchises in Singapore including Marks & Spencer and Zara.

"In Robinsons' liquidation process, the SMMU's key priority is to stand by our workers, protect their interests and ensure that they are treated fairly and with dignity," said Mr David Yeo, the secretary-general of the union.