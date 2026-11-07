Union condemns abuse towards public transport workers after passenger allegedly threatens bus driver

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The incident, which happened on Nov 4, involved a Go-Ahead bus driver operating service 136 along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

SINGAPORE – The National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU) said it strongly condemns any form of intimidation, threat or abuse directed at public transport workers, after a Go-Ahead Singapore bus driver was reportedly verbally abused and threatened.

The Nov 4 i ncident involved a bus driver operating service 136 along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 , the union said in a social media statement on Nov 7.

NTWU said it has contacted the affected bus driver, who is a member of the union. It added that it is in contact with Go-Ahead Singapore to ensure that the driver receives the necessary assistance and support, including legal support, where needed.

The union added that it understands a police report has been lodged. The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

In video footage of the incident, taken by another commuter and uploaded to Instagram page @sgfollowsall , a man is seen confronting the driver while the bus is moving.

At one point, he makes a gesture with his arm that looks like he is close to punching the driver.

As at 7pm on Nov 7, the video has garnered more than 129,000 views, with many social media users criticising the man for his behaviour.

One user said: “Provoke or not... violence and bully is a no no!”

Some said that confronting the bus driver while the vehicle is in motion could have caused an accident. They added that the driver should have stopped the vehicle to ensure the safety of passengers and road users.

Some also pointed out that no one came to the defence of the bus driver.

In its statement, the union said: “Our bus captains work hard every day to keep Singapore moving, and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Members of the public who have concerns or complaints about public transport services should raise them through proper channels, NTWU said. “Threatening or intimidating our transport workers is never acceptable.”

The union added that it will continue to stand firmly behind Singapore’s transport workers and work with public transport operators to ensure their safety and well-being.

The Nov 4 incident is the latest in a string of reported incidents that involved public transport workers being assaulted or threatened.

On one occasion, another Go-Ahead bus driver was assaulted on Aug 16 at about 5.20pm while he was operating bus service 2, which runs between Changi Village Terminal and Kampong Bahru Terminal.

Go-Ahead Singapore said in a social media post on Aug 27 that the trip was disrupted and that the driver sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital.

On May 23 , a passenger who was angered that he had missed his stop verbally abused and physically assaulted a Go-Ahead driver while he was driving bus service 2 .

Following the incident, the trip was disrupted and the bus driver subsequently sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital, Go-Ahead Singapore said in a May 26 social media post .

The NTWU said the driver reported experiencing blurred vision after the incident .

The Straits Times has contacted Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.