Uni students staying in dorms offered Covid-19 jabs

Some students from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have received SMS text messages from the Ministry of Health (MOH), offering them Covid-19 shots.

MOH informed the students yesterday that they had been nominated by their universities to be vaccinated.

In the SMS messages seen by The Straits Times, a link was provided for students to book an appointment for vaccination.

A message posted on Wednesday afternoon in a Telegram channel run by the NTU Student's Union (NTUSU) confirmed that some students have been selected for jabs.

"NTUSU is aware that some of you have received a notification from the Ministry of Health regarding a nomination for the Covid-19 vaccination. We have verified the authenticity of the message with the university, and it is indeed genuine," it said, adding that the university will give more details soon.

ST has contacted MOH, NTU and NUS for comment.

It was not immediately clear how the students were selected, but undergraduates that ST spoke to observed that those offered jabs are staying on campus.

Eight students who received the MOH message said they stay in dormitories and will take up the offer.

Mr Jason Prasad, 25, a final-year history student at NUS, will be receiving the shot today. "I'm glad I can take the vaccine... my parents are old, so this reduces the risk of me being a source of infection."

ST also contacted eight students from NTU and NUS who did not receive the MOH message. All eight do not stay on campus.

Ms Myra Ng, 23, an English literature student at NTU, said: "I'm actually looking forward to getting my jab as soon as possible, as it is said to relieve the symptoms of Covid-19, but I understand why we will need to wait."

On March 23, after traces of the coronavirus were detected in wastewater from an NUS hostel, residents of 13 units at the hostel were swabbed and had to stay indoors until the test results cleared them.

ST has also contacted the other four universities here for comment.