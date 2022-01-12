Unfair to assume academics self-censor: Maliki

The wide-ranging work of autonomous universities here on local issues is proof that academics in Singapore do not shy away from politically sensitive topics, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman told Parliament on Monday.

Titles like Is The People's Action Party Here To Stay? are part of the more than 8,000 Singapore-related publications in the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences' public listing, with more being added over time, he said in response to a question about academic freedom.

He added that the Education Ministry has funded projects on topics that may be considered sensitive. Many researchers in universities also work with government agencies to study complex issues, such as racial attitudes among children.

Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) had asked if the Government planned to look into the findings of a survey on academic freedom published last August by the website Academia.sg

The site was set up by academics who said their work is to "compensate for the ill effects of... long-term and systematic politicisation of the governance of academia in Singapore".

The survey found that respondents who work on politically sensitive topics were more likely to report that they felt constrained in their ability to research or engage the public, noted Mr Perera.

In response, Dr Maliki pointed out that the authors of the survey had said 198 out of 2,061 academics they contacted had replied - roughly 10 per cent.

He said only a minority reported significant concerns about academic freedom here and cautioned against generalising the results as representative of how all academics feel.

Academics in autonomous universities here have been able to teach, engage in discourse, research and publish on a range of topics, including domestic politics, race, religion and gender issues, said Dr Maliki.

"It would be unfair to our academics to assume that they self-censor or feel inhibited," he said.

After the debate, Mr Perera wrote online that the survey findings were "sobering", as more than three in four respondents had reported interference by non-academics in decision-making at their institutions.

He wanted to know if the Government would conduct further research and "take corrective actions where warranted". "From the answer given in Parliament today, it is not clear if this will be taking place," he wrote.