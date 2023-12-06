Understand them, be sincere, speak their language: Teachers on engaging students

SINGAPORE - Think about a subject that you had struggled with the most in school. What was your relationship with the subject teacher like and what could the teacher have done better to help you overcome your struggles?

These are some questions that mathematics teacher Lin Shaojie keeps in mind whenever he encounters a student who seems to have given up in class.

He said: “Through these questions, I reflect on the rapport I have with my students and on what would work best for them.”

The 38-year-old, who has been teaching secondary school students for the past 13 years, said: “No student would choose to struggle or perform badly in a subject. After a series of failures and struggles, a student might give up and enter a downward spiral.”

“This is where I come in to reframe their thinking. First, by building strong trust-based relationships, then slowly setting them up for small yet cumulative wins to help them regain their sense of control and confidence. This is especially important for those who do not have someone to support them in this journey.”

Setting students up for small wins include setting assignments that match their learning readiness and deconstructing questions into understandable parts that they can solve to build up their confidence, he said.

One way he tries to connect with his students is to regularly join them in activities such as foosball, physical education lessons or sports.

This shows the students that they can enjoy fun activities with their teachers and perhaps have meaningful conversations with them, regardless of age differences, said Mr Lin.

Students in Singapore have good support and relationships with their teachers, according to survey findings from the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) 2022 test released on Dec 5.

From the study, 86 per cent of Singapore students reported that their teachers give them extra help when needed in most or all mathematics lessons, compared with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average of 70 per cent.

Additionally, 87 per cent of them said teachers at their school are interested in their well-being, higher than the OECD average of 75 per cent.

Mr Lin, the lead teacher for mathematics at Riverside Secondary School, said he remembers a student who penned a piece that he wanted to become a snowman when he grew up.

It was unusual of him to treat the exercise as a joke, he said.

After discussing the boy’s behavioural changes with a colleague, they arranged to meet him after school.

Just one look at his two teachers, he started to tear.

They learnt that the boy was under several pressures from relationships, studies and emotional stresses, and promised to be there for him while he figured things out.

“He took his work and goals more seriously and lived up to his promise in many ways,” said Mr Lin.

A few years later, the student, who kept in touch with Mr Lim, invited him to attend an academic award ceremony where he received an accolade for doing well in his studies.

“He reminded me of how a teacher’s patience and perseverance could help a student reach his/her potential.”

Ms Lim Bee Leng, 30, joined the teaching profession in 2018. She was motivated by her schooling days when she received help from her own teachers, as well as her love for the Chinese language.

Building a strong teacher-student relationship in the classroom, during co-curricular activities, and in after-school programmes is important in supporting students, she said.

Ms Lim, who teaches at Kent Ridge Secondary School, said: “Sometimes I would make use of the morning assembly time before class starts to speak to students about how they’re coping with school. It does not need to be at targeted students, it could just be a casual chit-chat. Some students appear to be fine but in fact they may be facing some problems which are not detected.”

“You will become their trustworthy adult in school who is safe for them to share their troubles with.”