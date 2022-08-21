Understand Singapore's vulnerabilities

We may not have understood the permanent existential vulnerabilities of Singapore. We are a small boat in the ocean, in a small wave we will bob up and down. US-China tensions and the Ukraine war might seem far away, but we are affected.

Singaporeans must also realise that we are a price taker. This means our policy options are very limited. We don't have the luxury of deciding, or saying that we are best friends with one and enemies of another. We just have to find a balance every now and then, like a see-saw. That's a permanent fact of life, so we have to be nimble.