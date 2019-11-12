Underpass near schools to open at Stevens MRT station on Nov 23

A new air-conditioned pedestrian underpass is set to open ahead of schedule on Nov 23 at Stevens MRT station on the Downtown Line.

It was initially slated for completion early next year.

The 65m-long pedestrian underpass will directly connect Stevens MRT station with Dunearn Road and Whitley Road. The train station, which is also on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line, is due to be completed in 2021.

Underpasses that are linked to MRT stations are air-conditioned for better ventilation and to provide commuters with a more comfortable walk to their destination.

The underpass is between 14m and 16m deep, due to the sloping nature of the area.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the underpass would allow pedestrians to cross Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road more safely.

Students from two schools in the area - Singapore Chinese Girls' School and St Joseph's Institution - will also be able to use the underpass when travelling between their school and the train station.

The underpass was constructed using a rectangular tunnel-boring machine, which maximised the utilisation of the tunnel space and allowed works to be completed ahead of time, the LTA said.

Construction of the underpass was announced in 2015.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in 2017 that the underpass would provide a safer crossing for students, adding that use of the rectangular tunnel-boring machine reduced inconvenience to motorists and other road users.

• Additional reporting by Clara Chong