Uncertain future for laid-off RWS workers and those who kept jobs

The gloomy, overcast sky on Madam Amy Low's morning commute to work at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) seemed a portent of things to come when she found out that many of her colleagues from different departments were being called up and retrenched.

Then she herself was told to report to a room with several hundred other staff, Madam Low said, where she found out that she, too, was being let go, along with what her supervisor said were many others.

Last known estimates of RWS' workforce indicate that the company had about 7,000 staff at the end of last year. It is understood that about 2,000 employees were laid off, but when asked, RWS did not want to confirm any figure.

Madam Low, 55, a Malaysian, told The Straits Times she had worked in housekeeping at RWS for two years. That all came to a swift end yesterday when she was given a bag to put her things in and ushered off the premises.

She said she was informed that retrenched workers would get a severance package pegged to the number of years they had worked at RWS.

ST spoke to six employees let go in the mass retrenchment, who said they were told by their bosses that the retrenchments affected various departments and those let go ranged from cleaners and security personnel to front-of-house and housekeeping staff to casino dealers and waiters at restaurants and bars.

For Madam Low, the future is now uncertain. She said she barely has any savings, and her rent and bills will soon make it difficult for her to continue living in Singapore. She was the sole breadwinner for her family of five in Ipoh, as her husband is unemployed.

"I don't have enough savings to last more than two weeks. After that, I'm penniless until the settlement comes in and who knows when that will be," she said, adding it would be difficult at her age to find re-employment in Singapore.

Meanwhile, other employees said they had some savings, but would also struggle to find employment.

"I have a very limited skill set, and now that entertainment venues aren't well patronised, I don't know what I will do," said a Malaysian waiter and bar staff member in his late 30s, who gave his name only as Mr Toh.

Casino dealers were also not exempt from the retrenchment exercise. A Malaysian croupier in his 40s named Andrew told ST he had "seen this coming", but still was not financially prepared to lose his job at such short notice.

"I don't think anyone wakes up and prepares to get fired that day, but we had heard (talk) in our chat groups that this was going to happen," he said.

He added that he and his colleagues noticed that the majority of those being called up seemed to be foreigners and work pass holders.

Employees at RWS and the adjacent Universal Studios Singapore who managed to keep their jobs told ST they, too, were fearful that the drastic cuts would eventually be extended to them.

"It is hard not to worry after seeing so many colleagues get retrenched at one go," said a Singaporean employee at RWS' front of house who declined to be named.

The man in his 40s expected that workers who escaped the job cuts would be asked to take on more duties or work more shifts, but hopes that the staff will be compensated appropriately.

"With so many people gone, someone will have to pick up the slack," agreed another Singaporean worker in his 30s at one of the hotels' food and beverage establishments who did not want to be named. "But of course, having more work to do is way better than the thought of losing my job."