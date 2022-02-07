UN General Assembly president in Singapore on 2-day visit

SINGAPORE - Mr Abdulla Shahid, the president of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, arrived in Singapore on Sunday (Feb 6) for a two-day visit.

Mr Abdulla, who is also Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs, called on President Halimah Yacob and met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Monday.

The leaders exchanged views on global issues, such as climate change, sustainable development and economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, and agreed that multilateral cooperation is essential to overcome these challenges, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan hosted Mr Abdulla to breakfast and reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to multilateralism and the invaluable role of the United Nations.

He expressed support for Mr Abdulla's "Presidency of Hope" agenda for the UN and his plans to convene a high-level event to mark the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) in April.