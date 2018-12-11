UN and Singapore to look at combating drug crimes together

SINGAPORE - The United Nations and Singapore on Monday (Dec 10) reaffirmed their commitment to combating drug-related offences and organised crime.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Singapore Government could possibly look at working to increase the South-east Asian region's capacity in the areas of drug control, combating corruption, and exploring ways to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

The executive director of the UNODC Yury Fedotov mentioned this while speaking at a meeting with Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Mr Fedotov and Mrs Teo said that the UNODC and Singapore have seen an uptick in relations, citing several collaborations on international and regional projects on drugs, anti-corruption, and correctional rehabilitation.

They also discussed the upcoming 62nd Commission on Narcotic Drugs to be held in Vienna in March next year.

Mr Fedotov also visited the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association's Step-Up Centre on Monday, where he was given an insight into the Republic's approach to tackling the issue of drug abuse.

According to an overview of the local drug situation released by the Central Narcotics Bureau in February this year, Singapore still has a high number of drug abusers, with 3,089 arrested in 2017 alone.

Though this is a slight drop from the 3,265 arrested in 2016, 40 per cent of the drug abusers arrested in 2017 were new abusers.

Furthermore, of the 1,249 new abusers arrested last year, approximately 64 per cent were under 30.