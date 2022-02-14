Boost for nature at waterway

Wildlife such as otters and grey herons may soon be spotted more often along the Ulu Pandan waterway.
PUB has created a series of islets within the canal to channel the water flow into smaller and shallower streams to boost plant and animal life.
