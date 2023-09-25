Ukrainians in Singapore organise garage sale to raise funds and promote sustainability

In January, Ms Kostrytska’s best friend was killed while fighting the war. This reason compelled her younger brother to enlist in the army.

She said: “It’s difficult, because I understand men need to fight because it is our country and we need to stand up. But I am also worried because he is so young and needs to study.

“I’m proud, but it is my pain. Sometimes I want to cry, but I need to stay strong and brave. He is 21 years old, and he is braver than me.”

To cope with the stress, she turns to a group of Ukrainian friends, who comfort and support one another. They help by offering to cook meals for Ms Kostrytska’s family, and sometimes care for her son so that she can take a breather.

She and her friends are part of an informal group of about 20 that got together to organise a garage sale at the weekend to raise money to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The proceeds from the garage sale will go towards supporting an orphanage and 75-year-old Japanese humanitarian volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko, who opened a free cafe, FuMi Caffe, which serves about 500 people a day in Kharkiv.

The idea of organising a garage sale came from Ms Kostrytska’s friend Olesya Lyashevich, 37.

“I am not working, so I do not generate money, but I have some stuff because my kids have grown up,” said Ms Lyashevich, a mother of two children aged five and seven.

“We also do not want to ask people to give us money, so we thought of doing something good for the community here that will also work for us.”