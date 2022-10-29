UK’s Speaker on House of Commons debates, visit to Singapore and his pets

SINGAPORE - Most people know of Larry, the cat at No. 10 Downing Street in London, but Attlee, the Speaker’s cat, is holding his own with a 12,000-strong Instagram following and people lining up to get a picture with him.
Attlee’s owner (or servant), House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, spoke to The Sunday Times in an exclusive interview about his array of politically named pets, how he toes the line as Speaker in one of the more rambunctious Parliaments and his impressions of Singapore.
He was in Singapore from Oct 8 to 10 to meet his counterpart, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, after attending the 8th G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Jakarta.
He toured the Chai Chee estate, went to the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari and chaired a mock parliamentary debate among about 100 Girl Guides and Brownies from the British Girlguiding Overseas at Eden Hall, the British High Commissioner’s residence in Singapore.
Mr Hoyle told The Sunday Times that his maine coon cat, named after post-World War II Labour prime minister Clement Attlee, is the latest addition to the family. He also has a parrot named Boris, a rottweiler dog named Gordon and a tortoise named Maggie.
“Attlee is the star of Parliament. Everybody wants to meet him, and we get a queue at the door to come and see Attlee,” said Mr Hoyle, 65.
Attlee’s Instagram account, which features pictures of him around Westminster Palace, is also used to inform followers of when Parliament sits and how they can tune in.
As the Speaker, Mr Hoyle, the MP for Chorley, a town 31km north-west of Manchester, must remain impartial and sever all ties with his party, the Labour Party.
He has been Speaker since 2019 and MP of Chorley since 1997. The need to remain neutral extends to his pets, who are named after both Labour and Conservative politicians.
For Boris the parrot, who has been trained to say “order, order!”, Mr Hoyle said: “He repeats himself a lot. You certainly know he’s around, and his feathers are always all over the place. He ruffs his feathers up a lot, and he does shout quite a bit, so he became the new Boris.”
Maggie is named after Margaret Thatcher and weighs more than 19kg.
Mr Hoyle said: “(She’s) hard-shelled and not for turning, because this tortoise will walk and push the rottweiler out of the way.”
As a puppy, Gordon, named after the last Labour prime minister Gordon Brown, would place his paw on Mr Hoyle’s leg, reminding him of the former PM, who would bang his fist when he was making a point.
When asked about the differences between the debate in Singapore’s Parliament and Britain’s House of Commons, Mr Hoyle said: “I believe that Singapore is much more civilised and much calmer in the way that it approaches debate.
“Hopefully, we’re going to get the balance right.”
He added: “It’s about bringing the best out of the debate and making sure people can ask each other what they want… What I don’t want is this insulting and shouting at each other.”
In July, he threw out two MPs from the Scottish nationalist Alba Party when they would not keep quiet while then prime minister Boris Johnson was speaking.
Videos of Mr Hoyle telling the MPs to “shut up or get out!” have amassed more than 600,000 views on YouTube, but Mr Hoyle said that his goal is not to have the spotlight on him.
“I am the football referee. If they start talking about the referee, I know I’ve lost the game.
“It’s about the debate, not about me,” he said, joking that there are teeth marks on his lip from when he has stopped himself from interrupting with his own views.
On his tour of Chai Chee, Mr Hoyle said: “The part that I found really exciting was to go to (Mr Tan’s) district to walk around and meet his constituents, the people who elected him. Everybody knows him, which is fantastic.”
He said he ensures he does likewise in Chorley, but for him, this entails a four-hour car journey north from London over the weekend, with his pets in tow.
“Even though I’m the Speaker and I can live in the great Palace of Westminster, where the Speaker’s House is, what matters to me is going home. Home is in Chorley, where my constituents are,” he said, stressing the importance of not losing one’s roots.
He added: “I always say to my wife, ‘When people stop talking to me, then I’m in trouble.’”