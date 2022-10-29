UK’s Speaker on House of Commons debates, visit to Singapore and his pets

SINGAPORE - Most people know of Larry, the cat at No. 10 Downing Street in London, but Attlee, the Speaker’s cat, is holding his own with a 12,000-strong Instagram following and people lining up to get a picture with him.

Attlee’s owner (or servant), House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, spoke to The Sunday Times in an exclusive interview about his array of politically named pets, how he toes the line as Speaker in one of the more rambunctious Parliaments and his impressions of Singapore.

He was in Singapore from Oct 8 to 10 to meet his counterpart, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, after attending the 8th G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Jakarta.

He toured the Chai Chee estate, went to the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari and chaired a mock parliamentary debate among about 100 Girl Guides and Brownies from the British Girlguiding Overseas at Eden Hall, the British High Commissioner’s residence in Singapore.