UK police release images of 4 men linked to attack on S'porean

London's Metropolitan Police have released images of four men who allegedly assaulted Singaporean student Jonathan Mok in a coronavirus-related racist attack on Feb 24.

The police have yet to make any arrests, but said in a statement yesterday that they are trying to identify and speak to the four men .

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby, the officer on the case, said the police are "committed to finding the perpetrators", noting that "there's no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour".

Mr Mok, 23, opened up about the attack, which took place in Oxford Street near the London Underground's Tottenham Court Road train station, on Tuesday on Facebook.

The law student at University College London said he heard a group of young people say "coronavirus" as he walked past them at about 9.15pm. When he turned to face the group, he was punched in the face, with one of the suspects saying "I don't want your coronavirus in my country" before the group fled.

The Metropolitan Police described the case as a "racially aggravated assault" in which a 23-year-old man was "punched and sustained facial injuries".

Earlier yesterday, the Singapore High Commission in London said the attack was perpetrated by "abhorrent elements" that exist in every society.

It said it was "deeply disturbed" and recognised the "broader implications" of the attack given the "large student and Singaporean community" in Britain. Still, the High Commission did not believe that the assault reflects the majority view of the British people, in particular towards Singapore.

It is working with the Metropolitan Police, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British Home Office on the case.

According to Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News, Mr Mok will undergo facial surgery. His parents will also visit him in London.