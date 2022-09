SINGAPORE - Just before 20-year-old Kevin See was due to move into a house he rented with five other schoolmates in Exeter, Britain, the landlord removed the clothes dryer in the house to avoid paying higher energy bills.

"We will have to air-dry our clothes now, which will take substantially longer than a 50-minute dryer cycle. This is more of an inconvenience rather than a problem, but could be an issue over a busy week," he said.