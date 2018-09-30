Typhoon Trami: Flights between Singapore and Japan rescheduled, delayed for hours

SINGAPORE - Several flights between Singapore and Japan on Sunday (Sept 30) were rescheduled due to Typhoon Trami, which has swept the southern islands of Okinawa and Kyushu, and is expected to hit central Japan later in the day.

In an updated travel advisory late on Saturday, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said that flights from Changi Airport to Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo have been affected. At least two of them have been delayed by about 10 hours.

Budget carrier Scoot has also rescheduled its flights on Sunday between Singapore and Osaka. These include flights that have a stopover in Bangkok.

Scoot gave a list of updated flight timings on Saturday, which showed that flights on this route would face delays of about 12 hours.

TR701, which is a direct flight from Osaka to Singapore, has been pushed back by about 18 hours. It will depart Osaka at 9.25am on Monday, instead of 3.35pm on Sunday.

SIA flight SQ622 from Singapore to Osaka, which was initially scheduled to depart at 1.55pm on Sunday has been delayed by about 10 hours.

The flight is now expected to depart at 11.20pm, arriving in Kansai International Airport at 7am on Monday.

SIA also said that flight SQ634 from Singapore to Haneda International Airport in Tokyo will now depart at 11.55pm on Sunday, instead of 1.55pm.

Meanwhile, flight SQ672 to Nagoya was moved ahead by two hours.

That flight took off from Changi Airport at 11.20pm on Saturday, instead of its original departure time of 1.20am on Sunday.

These changes have also affected returning flights from the three cities in Japan.

"At present, all other Singapore Airlines and SilkAir flights to and from Japan are continuing to operate as scheduled," SIA said in its online advisory.

In its advisory on Facebook, Scoot said that it has informed affected customers of the flight arrangements via e-mail and SMS.

SIA and Scoot said that they will continue to monitor weather conditions closely.

On Sunday, various airlines also cancelled over 900 flights due to Typhoon Trami, affecting more than 70,000 passengers, Reuters reported.