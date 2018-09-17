Typhoon Mangkhut: Flights from Singapore to Hong Kong resume gradually overnight

SINGAPORE - Several flights scheduled to fly from Singapore to Hong Kong gradually resumed early Monday (Sept 17), a day after deadly Super Typhoon Mangkhut battered the city.

A check on Changi Airport's website at 8am on Monday showed that four flights took off through the night and early morning as scheduled.

The first flight out of the airport - a codeshare between Singapore Airlines SQ868, Ethiopian Airlines ET1323 and Virgin Australia VA5646 - departed at 2am.

The flight was initially scheduled for 7.55pm on Sunday, before it was retimed to Monday.

Two Cathay Pacific flights departed at 1.45am and 6.40am, while a Singapore Airlines flight took off at 7.30am. A 6.05am Scoot flight has been retimed to 8.55am.

Meanwhile, Changi Airport's website showed that three flights from Hong Kong to Singapore early Monday were cancelled.

Sixteen other flights are scheduled to arrive from Hong Kong as of 8am on Monday.

On Sunday, more than 30 flights by major airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and American Airlines, were cancelled.

Related Story Typhoon Mangkhut kills 2 in southern China after jolting Hong Kong

Related Story Chaos of Typhoon Mangkhut captured in videos posted by netizens in Hong Kong, China

An advisory on the Changi Airport website said that flights to and from Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou and Shenzhen were affected due to Typhoon Mangkhut.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said in a statement that the typhoon had led to over 400 of its flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport cancelled.

However, the airline said that it expected a gradual return to scheduled flight operations from Monday morning, subject to weather conditions.

"Service resumption will likely be very slow, with continued delays and some cancellations," it said.

Typhoon Mangkhut left a deadly path across Asia on Sunday, killing at least two people in southern China after jolting Hong Kong. Dozens in the Philippines were also killed. The Hong Kong Observatory lowered its rating by one notch to Strong Wind Signal No. 3 on Monday.

Mangkhut could affect as many as 30.5 million people across Asia, according to the United Nations Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System.