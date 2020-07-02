Tycoons, wives give $2m to ST School Pocket Money Fund

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong has donated $1 million to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund to celebrate the birthday of his wife Angela, who turns 68 today.

The donation in the name of Mr and Mrs Oei will help children from low-income families get through school.

A further $1 million was donated to the fund by Mr Oei's younger brother, Mr Elijah (Frankle) Widjaja, who celebrates his 64th birthday today. The donation was made in the name of both Mr Widjaja and his wife, Ms Jehnny Susanty.

The fund was started in 2000 to provide pocket money to children from families whose per capita gross monthly household income does not exceed $690. It has helped 170,000 students overall, disbursing around $68 million.

Mr Oei, who is chairman and chief executive of Oei Hong Leong Foundation, said: "Some children in school are not as fortunate as others and we should help them."

This is the first time the couple have marked Mrs Oei's birthday with a donation, and it is an idea she came up with.

Mrs Oei said she was very happy to be making this meaningful donation and hopes it will go a long way towards helping needy children from low-income families, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation is Mr Oei's second contribution to the fund after a $250,000 gift in 2012.

Mr Widjaja, who is chairman and chief executive of Bund Center Investment, said this was his biggest act of charity and the first time he has celebrated his birthday with a donation. "As Singapore citizens, we feel privileged and happy to be able to play a small part for our country and return to society by helping the needy. We want to help children because they are the future of Singapore."

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, who is chairman of the fund, said: "What a wonderful way to mark a birthday, by doing something to help the less well off. On behalf of the ST School Pocket Money Fund, I would like to thank our donors for their very generous support.

"We will make sure that the funds are used to make a difference in the lives of the young ones and their families who turn to us for help, especially at this difficult time. Hopefully, many others are also inspired to do such good deeds to help charities like ours, and others, on their special days."