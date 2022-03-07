Two years since Covid-19 silenced clubs, DJs eager to be back at decks

Before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Singaporean DJ Sivanesh Pillai was making a name for himself both at home and regionally. The former resident DJ at Ce La Vi, a club located on the rooftop of Marina Bay Sands, had played in India and Myanmar, and at a music festival in Thailand.

But with the pandemic and its restrictions on travel and social gatherings, the gigs had dried up.

Mr Sivanesh recently told The Straits Times: "Entertainment shutting down means I have no work and no money. But I was okay with that because I was looking at the bigger picture. It's been two years now and I'm still not able to go back to work - that's disheartening."

Nightlife establishments had to shut on March 26, 2020 due to the Covid-19 situation and have not yet been opened. Having lived through the Sars crisis in 2003, Mr Sivanesh, 35, expected Covid-19 curbs to be short-lived. But the pandemic has dragged on, forcing him to look at other means of income. In September 2020, he got a temporary job managing a Covid-19 swab centre.

His family has also been hit financially, including his father, 66, a taxi driver, and his mother, 64, who was laid off as a customer service officer in a hotel.

After his swab centre stint, Mr Sivanesh, who has a bachelor's degree in business studies, found part-time work at food beverage outlets. He recently got a full-time job managing an isolation facility.

There are signs of a return to normality this year, and Mr Sivanesh hopes he can resume his usual profession, especially with news that Singapore's Formula One race will return this year after a two-year hiatus. He said: "When I heard news about F1, my spirits were lifted. If F1 is happening, it would make sense to have the live entertainment aspect of it."

He is among a group of DJs and musicians supporting #savemusicsg, a campaign that aims to bring attention to musicians and DJs who have been out of work for almost two years. It aims to create a road map to normality for them and will include a two-day live stream on March 11 and 12 to showcase the DJs and musicians.

DJ Aldrin Quek, a veteran in the scene, is lending his voice to the campaign. Before the pandemic, Mr Quek, 52, was a freelance DJ performing in nightclubs like Marquee and Zouk. Now, to get by, he gives DJ-ing lessons and does sound production for corporate events. But the money he makes is not enough, and he has had to sell his home as he could not keep up with the mortgage repayments. He is staying with a friend while he looks to buy a smaller home.

The resident DJ at Zouk between 1996 and 2013 says it is not easy to jump into a totally different industry overnight. "We've spent a lot of money and devoted so much time to get to where we are in our field of work. You can't just snap your fingers and switch and hope to make the same amount of money in a totally new industry," he said.

He is confident that when the nightlife industry bounces back, it will do so with a bang. He is also excited as he is in talks about doing a residency gig when the curbs ease, but was unable to provide details. He said: "We've got world-class venues and world-class DJs coming in. Our local DJs are doing just as well entertaining the crowds. We are quite a destination for a lot of people. In the region, people do travel to Singapore just to club. Everyone is waiting for the green light and we are just going to roll back in harder and better than before."