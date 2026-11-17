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Two women to be charged after disrupting NParks operations to manage crow population

If found guilty, the two women who disrupted crow management operations could be jailed up to 10 years, fined, or both.

SINGAPORE – Two women, aged 60 and 74 , are expected to be charged on N ov 18 after they disrupted separate operations by the National Parks Board (NParks) to manage the crow population.

In a statement on N ov 17, the police said they were alerted on March 11 and 12 t o the 60-year-old woman tampering with a crow trap deployed by NParks in Bukit Panjang.

The woman had on two occasion s cut the cable ties securing the netting of a crow trap at an open field near Block 629 Senja Roa d.

This led to the escape of crows which had been trapped.

In the case of the 74-year-old wo man, the police said they received several reports on Aug 24 and 2 6 of her blocking a crow trap that was placed by NParks in Yishun .

On three occasions, she had placed cardboard over the entrance of the crow trap at Block 161 Yishun Street 11.

This prevented crows from entering the trap.

The identities of the two women were established through investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage, said the police.

Both women are set to be charged on Nov 18 with committing mischief causing disruption to a key service.

If found guilty, they could be jailed up to 10 years, fined, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of such acts of mischief and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who damage public property or any apparatus deployed to serve public functions.

In January, a 77-year-old man who cut the cable ties securing a bird trap in Toa Payoh in 2025 was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to a mischief charge.

According to NParks, Singapore’s crow population was about 160,000 in 2024, which is more than 20 times the figure cited in an earlier population study in 2016.