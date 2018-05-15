Two women in fight after squabble over packet of food

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a fight involving two women at Block 54, Lakeside Drive.

Closed-circuit television footage given to The Straits Times by one of the women, who gave her name only as Madam Zhou, showed a woman, believed to be her tenant, slapping her and tackling her to the ground in a living room.

At the time, Madam Zhou, 61, was carrying her three-year-old granddaughter. The child is seen wedged in between the two women as the tenant pins Madam Zhou down and hits and slaps her head.

A maid is seen trying to stop the tenant before taking the child away.

Another woman, believed to be the tenant's mother, is seen holding down Madam Zhou's legs.

The attack, which lasted for about five minutes, was also witnessed by a young boy, who is believed to be the tenant's four-year-old son.

Madam Zhou lodged a police report immediately after the incident.

She said she was taken to the hospital on the same day and had a compression fracture in her spine and bruises on her chest. She has also spent about $2,500 on her medical bills, she said.

Madam Zhou said the attack occurred after she threw a packet of leftover food belonging to her tenant onto the ground after the tenant repeatedly refused to take it to the kitchen.

When contacted by The Straits Times, the tenant declined to comment.

Investigations are still going on, said police, who were alerted to the case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt on May 1.