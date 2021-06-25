Two unlinked cases: Porter at Changi General Hospital and retiree

A porter at Changi General Hospital was among two unlinked community cases announced yesterday.

The 35-year-old was asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested for the virus on Tuesday as part of rostered routine testing (RRT). His earlier test results from RRT - the last being on June 8 - were all negative for the virus.

The fully vaccinated man tested preliminarily positive for the Delta variant, and his serology test suggests the presence of early infection.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Changi General Hospital said the porter was last at work on Tuesday morning and had adhered to precautionary measures such as wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, the hospital has cleaned the affected areas, and contact tracing as well as surveillance swab tests are under way.

The second unlinked case is a 78-year-old retiree who sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Wednesday.

Three people were also linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster, including a 12-year-old student at Crest Secondary School, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). This takes the largest open cluster in Singapore to 85 cases, up from 82.

He was last at school on May 18 and is a family member and household contact of previous cases. He is asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested for the virus on Wednesday during quarantine.

A housewife who was a close contact of a general worker at a food stall in Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre was also linked to the cluster.

Separately, MOH said it has concluded testing for residents and visitors of the Redhill vicinity. Of the 1,972 people, three tested positive and were reported in past updates.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 cluster at ION Orchard consisting of five previously reported cases was announced by MOH. The cluster at ION was first detected when a retail assistant at Four Leaves outlets in the mall and AMK Hub was confirmed to have the virus on June 7.

Of the 12 linked cases in the community reported yesterday, 11 had already been placed under quarantine and one was detected through surveillance testing.

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice, MOH said yesterday.

A total of 23 new coronavirus cases take Singapore's Covid-19 tally to 62,493.

The weekly total number of community cases is 92 in the past week, down from 93 in the previous week.

However, the number of unlinked cases has also risen to 22 in the past week, compared with 13 cases in the week before.

There are currently 37 active clusters of infection, down from 39 on Wednesday.

Three clusters were closed, including the Harvest @ Woodlands workers' dormitory cluster, as they have not recorded any new cases for the past 28 days.

As at noon yesterday, 136 patients remained hospitalised, including four in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 182 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 35 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.