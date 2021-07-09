Two types of novel drugs undergoing clinical trial

To further expand Singapore's arsenal of Covid-19 therapeutics, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases is running a clinical trial with the National Institutes of Health in the United States, known as the Activ-3/Tico trial, focusing on two types of novel drugs.

Activ-3 is part of a public-private partnership to develop a coordinated research strategy for prioritising and speeding development of the most promising treatments and vaccines. These drugs include:

• A long-acting antibody by Astrazeneca, known as the AZD7442 drug, which was derived from two patients who had recovered from Covid-19.

•A small-molecule drug known as Ensovibep, designed by Molecular Partners in partnership with Novartis. The drug is designed such that it is able to bind to three different locations on the spike protein of Sars-CoV-2 virus to prevent it from infecting human cells.