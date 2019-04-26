Two trees topple in western Singapore due to heavy rain, strong winds

SINGAPORE - Two trees in Choa Chu Kang and Queenstown toppled earlier this week following heavy rain and strong winds.

A tree in Choa Chu Kang North 5 fell onto a multi-purpose hall, where a wake was being held, at 5pm on Tuesday (April 23).

On Wednesday night, another tree landed on Dawson Road, blocking traffic on the road.

A witness to the Choa Chu Kang incident told citizen journalism portal Stomp that he was attending the wake at Block 762A when he heard a loud thud.

"It was scary," he said. "We heard the sound of something hitting metal."

He added that the tree landed on top of the roof of the multi-purpose hall.

The rain had already eased at the time and it was not particularly windy, he said.

Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council was notified about the fallen tree around 5.30pm, a spokesman told The Straits Times on Friday.

A contractor was sent to the location immediately and the fallen trunk was removed by 8.30pm.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the family that was holding the funeral wake at the time of incident. Fortunately, no one was injured," the spokesman said.

Findings from an arborist showed that the 18m-tall tree gave way at the base as the roots had not grown deep enough.

The spokesman added that the strong wind and heavy rain were also factors that led to the incident.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had warned of moderate to heavy thunder showers with gusty winds earlier on Tuesday.

The town council spokesman said that since the incident, regular inspections of the trees have been made. The crown of mature trees in the estate have also been reduced to lower the risk of them falling.

On Wednesday, NEA issued a similar alert in the afternoon about thundery showers in the southern, western and central parts of Singapore.

According to a Stomp witness, motorists had to make U-turns in Dawson Road as the road was completely blocked by the fallen tree there.

Workers were later seen sawing the tree and removing it.